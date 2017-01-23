Obama nightmare is over, but Trump must respect Constitution

Half the nation feels the nightmare we have endured is coming to an end. Shortly after President Obama’s inauguration, Newsweek proclaimed “We Are All Socialists Now.” As an avowed patriot, I was insulted when our president described citizens like me as “bitter clingers” and went on a world tour apologizing for America’s presence in the world.
He lamented our Constitution as a document of negative rights, i.e., limiting the government’s intrusion into the lives of our citizens, and advocated positive rights more closely aligned to government intrusion into a citizen’s life – as is found in Russia’s constitution.
Now with the inauguration of President Donald Trump, we find America again has a president who is an unabashed patriot. As the presidency has accumulated ever more power, we must remain vigilant that the powers exercised by this president remain within constitutional limits. I will join anyone opposing unconstitutional abuse of power.
Donna M. Andrews, Madera
Comments