Democrats: Hillary Clinton lost, get over it

I am so tired of the whining and crying by the Democratic Party about why Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election!
If it’s not the fault of the Russians hacking the election, it’s the fault of James Comey who re-opened the FBI investigation into her emails and on and on. It’s simple – she lost because her arrogance and that of her committee assumed there was no way she could lose the election, and their campaigning strategy reflected that mindset. Now it’s over and she lost – get over it!
For people in high-level positions who boycotted the inauguration of our 45th president, it is unconscionable that the idea would even be entertained. You may not like the host of the party, but please respect the position.
Laura Slate, Fresno
Comments