Armenian Town may reawaken soon

Thank you to Ben Amirkhanian, founder of the William Saroyan Society, who introduced me to the world of William Saroyan on my first “Saroyan Walk” a number of years ago.
As he talked, we walked by the “sites of” and “what used to bes” of so many significant landmarks which today are gone. I wished I had lived in Fresno during these earlier times.
Two wonderful Armenian bakeries, however, remain and perhaps, the five empty houses at Van Ness Avenue and Santa Clara Street will reawaken soon and remind us of earlier days in Old Armenian Town. Let’s hope.
Pat Hunter, Fresno
Comments