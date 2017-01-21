John Lewis should respect the peaceful transition of power

What can you say about Rep. John Lewis?
He is a civil rights icon from Alabama, who in 1965, was beaten by the racist society that ruled the south back in our darker days. I would not believe that any in this country are proud of those days, but it is part of our history.
History is something that all people live with. Without history to guide you to a more fruitful future, you lose your way. I would certainly expect more of Lewis. To say that our duly-elected president is not legitimate is like saying his walk in Selma was not worth his time. None of us believe that.
Our right to protest freely is one of our most sacred liberties. The peaceful transition of power in this country is also one of our most prized possessions. It is part of our history! Rep. Lewis should respect the country he represents.
Chuck Hall, Fresno
Comments