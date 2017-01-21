Trustees should back Fresno Unified health centers

It was good news that Fresno Unified School District is hoping to support the establishment of 10 more school-based health centers in the district. The new centers would join the successful model that was established at Gaston Middle School two years ago.
These centers provide medical attention for acute illnesses like the flu, or chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma. They also provide dental care, health education, substance-abuse counseling and nutrition education to local youth from the most disadvantaged sections of the district.
Proper early health care is one more important step on the way to high school graduation and successful entry into the labor market.
The best news is that the district “sponsors” but does not pay for the health centers. They are financed by the community health organizations that run them together with federal funding.
The public is justifiably weary of some district trustees indulging in internal feuds that prevent progress for our students. Let’s not do that any more. They should do the right thing for Fresno Unified kids and families, and vote to establish the new clinics.
Francine M. Farber, Fresno
