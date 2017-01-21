Quit beating up on farmers and almonds

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates Pause

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration