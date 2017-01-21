Plastic bag ban has improved my fitness

I express my thanks and appreciation to the people of California who voted to eliminate throw-away plastic bags.
Since the election, I am much more fit and have lost weight on a weekly basis. Nary a shopping trip has gone by that upon reaching the entrance, or beyond, of the store do I realize that I have left my shopping bags in the car. I have found the walk back to my car to be exhilarating and refreshing.
Yes, I could just grin and bear it and buy a bag or two, but my back seat is already full of a better selection of bags than any one store carries. I suppose I could be better organized and focused when shopping but think of the health benefits I would lose by not walking the extra distance.
In conclusion, the extraordinary health benefit I am now accruing far outweighs the ho-hum convenience of the throw-away plastic bag!
Gerald S. Todd, Fresno
Comments