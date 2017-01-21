Letters to the Editor

January 21, 2017 12:22 PM

Plastic bag ban has improved my fitness

I express my thanks and appreciation to the people of California who voted to eliminate throw-away plastic bags.

Since the election, I am much more fit and have lost weight on a weekly basis. Nary a shopping trip has gone by that upon reaching the entrance, or beyond, of the store do I realize that I have left my shopping bags in the car. I have found the walk back to my car to be exhilarating and refreshing.

Yes, I could just grin and bear it and buy a bag or two, but my back seat is already full of a better selection of bags than any one store carries. I suppose I could be better organized and focused when shopping but think of the health benefits I would lose by not walking the extra distance.

In conclusion, the extraordinary health benefit I am now accruing far outweighs the ho-hum convenience of the throw-away plastic bag!

Gerald S. Todd, Fresno

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos