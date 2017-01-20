In an emergency, we’ll still call Washington, D.C.

It seems that the state of California decided to declare war on a president before he was even sworn into the White House. I wonder whom they will go to for help in the event of an earthquake or other disaster?
Mike Mitchell, Visalia
January 20, 2017 12:10 PM
