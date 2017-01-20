Here’s the real Table Mountain Casino story

I am responding to John Erb’s letter “Why do dignitaries praise the casino?” of Jan. 18:
Mr. Erb is concerned that respected leaders of our community would wish a casino a happy 30th birthday, while ignoring all the collateral damage caused by compulsive gambling. He also worries that our taxes paid for the testimonial advertisement featuring Fresno’s chief of police, the Fresno County sheriff, the president of Fresno State and the head of Catholic charities.
I’m pretty sure the leaders featured in the ad are aware of issues caused by compulsive gambling. Table Mountain is as well.
Their website features links to two get-help organizations. The casino also posts a gamble responsibly statement with an 800 number for immediate help. I would say that the leaders in the ad are also aware of all the good things Table Mountain does for the community.
As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I have worked side by side with Table Mountain. They’re great people and a positive force in our community. They provide jobs, support local businesses and give generously to charities in the Valley. Lastly, tax dollars didn’t not pay for the ad.
Wade Hedrick, Fresno
