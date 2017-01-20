Dams benefit more than farmers

In response to Daniel Houts’ letter Jan. 14 in which he says that the money for dams should come exclusively from farmers: I would like to point out the record profits he mentions from farm productions are not net profits. The majority of the money earned goes into paying off loans, bills, growing costs and taxes.
The building of the dams is for all citizens in the area. We rely on the stored water to get all of us through the dry summer months.
Where does Mr. Houts think all the food comes from? The store? Farmers use the water in creative ways so that they are able to produce the food for his table. Even farmers pay taxes, so why not let them have a say in their use? As a farmer’s daughter, and one who works on the farm, I am acutely aware of how water is used and the necessity of its availability.
I would rather have a dam than the high-speed rail. The dam at least will make back its building costs over time. That for everyone in a win-win.
Megan Galleano, Madera
