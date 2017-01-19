American Jews are not in lockstep with Netanyahu

Bill Atwood (letter Jan. 8) wonders how American Jewish voters feel, after Secretary John Kerry refused to veto the United Nations. settlement resolution critical of Israel and its prime minister.
Obama’s and Kerry’s decision was mainly motivated by a simple political reason: American Jewish support for Bibi Netanyahu’s positions and behavior has, in just a few years, dropped significantly – to below 50 percent.
As I understand it, young “upcoming” Jews feel especially critical of Netanyahu, and have tipped the scale. As a Jew who has been dismayed for years by the growth of West Bank settlements, I welcome the change.
Henry D. Friedman, Sanger
