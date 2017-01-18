Do your best but plan for worst under Trump

Something’s not right with our president-elect. He deploys to his great delight an elementary vocabulary, pointless proclamations, bizarre retaliations and a totalitarian attitude.
Whether we like it or not, Donald Trump is how the rest of the world sees us now: ignorant, arrogant and petulant.
Nearly 63 million voters saw this as presidential.
What do we make of Mike Pence, Rex W. Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Michael T. Flynn – with Trump as their snake-oil salesman?
Proverbs 21:31 instructs me to do my best but plan for the worst. But, my confidence in the president-elect and his cabinet is agonizingly low.
God bless America! I think we’re gonna need it.
James Carson, Clovis
Comments