Don’t repeal Obamacare without a replacement

The cost of repealing the Affordable Care Act – whether financial or physical – is too high for our country.
As recent polling and nationwide demonstrations have shown, millions now rely on its provisions for both preventative and catastrophic care: equal coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, support for small businesses, Medicaid expansion, and extension of dependent coverage, among other important milestones. Regardless of your feelings about President Obama, you or someone you love will be hurt by the loss of Obamacare.
It is reprehensible that President-elect Trump and Congressional Republicans are placing political ideology ahead of the health of their constituents. The party’s current plan to “repeal and replace” the ACA is reckless and callous, but also foolish, given their complete lack of a formal proposal to replace Obamacare; after all, isn’t it common knowledge to secure new coverage before you leave your previous plan?
America has spoken, but, as usual, Congressional Republicans care more about casting symbolic votes than actually working to amend existing, life-saving legislation.
Maureen Brewster, Fresno
Comments