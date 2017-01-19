Let’s be loyal opposition, not ridiculing opposition

A recent letter criticized those who are ridiculing and demonizing our president-elect. I agree, it is not going to help and we who did not support Donald Trump need to get over it.
But remember it was Trump who ridiculed and demonized Mexicans, Muslims, Megyn Kelly, a handicapped reporter, a former beauty queen, all the other GOP candidates, Ted Cruz’s father, Hillary Clinton, President Obama, Bernie Sanders, John McCain (and by extension, all other POWs who were not heroes because they got caught).
The Golden Rule says to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” but Trump follows the playground variation on that: “Do unto others before they do unto you.“
But now is the time to put away the ridiculing and demonizing and prove that the American people are better than Trump. Let’s take seriously our role as the loyal opposition, not the ridiculing opposition.
The great news to come out this is expressed in a sign in my yard that reads “No matter who is president, Jesus is still King!”
I’m sorry, Trump, Vladimir Putin and all the others, but Jesus will always be the one in charge.
Frank Austin, Tulare
