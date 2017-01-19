Bartko’s courage promotes healing

Reading the article about Jim Bartko’s experience (Jan. 15) touched me deeply. For the first time in my life, I understood the saying, “A crime against one is a crime against all.” I felt wounded and violated, though such violation has never been my experience.
It made me realize that all offense – be it sexual, racial, or whatever – truly does affect us all. It should be a community experience. If we are truly bound together on the planet as one, love should cause us to oppose and expose such violations, with all their destructive affects, and move towards healing and restoration.
I thank Mr. Bartko for his courage and bravery. His willingness to bring this into the light moves him into the place of my highest respect. And thankfully, it makes him now able to be a spokesperson and a help for the many, many others who are also in need of such healing.
Ric Peterson, Clovis
