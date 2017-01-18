‘Hijacked by extremists’: rescue America

I am writing in support of Ruben Navarrette Jr.’s column, “Let’s fix America’s broken conversation” (Jan. 6).
If pushed, I would describe myself as a fiscal conservative but a social liberal. I don’t believe in throwing money at problems, but I do believe in lending a helping hand. I am very middle of the road. Many years ago, one of my college professors made a statement that we need both the far right and far left to make the moderate position more acceptable. That means people working together, compromising, exercising give and take to get things done.
However, it now seems as if we, as a nation, have been hijacked by the extremists. Good manners, consideration of others’ feelings and trying to engage in polite conversation are disparaged as political correctness. If we aren’t hurling insults, screaming in all caps, refusing to give an inch, then we are seen as less passionate, less faithful and most of all less patriotic.
Let us begin to really listen, to stop interrupting, stop talking over, accept differences and expect to compromise when necessary. This seems like a reasonable request. Let’s begin the conversation.
Angela Humphrey, Fresno
