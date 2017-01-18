Congress does less work than ever

I love it; a vote-o-rama, all-night voting, work, work, work.
The House calendar for 2017 shows 145 scheduled work days for the year. No wonder they have to flog themselves to get anything done. They’re gonna pull a muscle if they don’t watch themselves.
They worked 110 days in 2016 and 133 days in 2015. The 112th, 113th and 114th Congresses have been the least productive since 1947. They did less than the Do Nothing Congress.
On top of all that, they have so much undoing to do; it’s frightening. Work, work, work, work, work...poor babies.
Deb McKinley, Prather
Comments