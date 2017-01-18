Stop feds from tracking children

There is an unsettling amount of data being collected on children. Student privacy concerns have risen due to the growing collection of personal information on students.
The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, which protected personal student information from being sold to third parties, was gutted in 2012 through regulation allowing “personally identifiable information” to be shared with “authorized representative.”
The federal government mandates the collection of students’ personal information in the form of longitudinal databases. These Student Longitudinal Data Systems (SLDS) track children from pre-K into adulthood. The SLDS collect mental health records, criminal history, family religious views and other private information which could potentially damage a child’s ability to succeed.
Help stop this unconstitutional collection of student data by joining U.S. Parents Involved in Education, as I have. The goal is to end federal involvement in education and restore local control. Please go to uspie.org and join the movement to Stop Fed Ed. We have a California chapter. Please visit our CAPIE Facebook page to get connected.
Beth Swann, California Parents Involved in Education, Fresno
