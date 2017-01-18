Devin Nunes is ‘shameful and unpatriotic’

On Jan. 6, the Director of National Intelligence released a report concluding that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process.”
Two days later, Sen. Lindsey Graham went on “Meet the Press” and said: “Most Republicans are condemning what Russia did. And to those who are gleeful about it – you’re a political hack. You’re not a Republican. You’re not a patriot.”
The same day, Rep. Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, went on “Fox News Sunday,” not to condemn Russia, or even deny the interference, but to say that this is just the Democratic Party trying to “change the narrative” to say that “Russia was responsible for Hillary Clinton losing.”
With comments like that, Nunes has no business being on the House Intelligence Committee. Another nation interfered in our election with the intent to undermine our democratic processes. That is an outrage no matter who won or lost the election.
Either way, we were attacked, not with weapons of violence, but of political destruction, which might be even worse. For Nunes to condemn his fellow Americans instead of condemning the foreign attackers is shameful and unpatriotic.
Peter Wall, Fresno
Comments