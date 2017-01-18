Devin Nunes is ‘shameful and unpatriotic’

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

0:46 Laser tag business plans move to Clovis mall

1:05 Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

0:52 Fresno County sheriff dispatch center renovated

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference