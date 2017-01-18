Jefferson wanted religious freedoms

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010) Pause

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference