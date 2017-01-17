TrumpCare could be answer to our problems

Given President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take credit for good things happening in America, I have a win-win suggestion for him, the Republican led Congress, and the 20 million plus people who are now receiving health care under the Affordable Healthcare Act.
Instead of repealing this law, also known as Obamacare, Congress should simply amend the law to call it “TrumpCare.” This would show that Trump cares about health care for the people. It also continues the much needed affordable health coverage for millions of Americans.
The Republican plan to totally repeal the ACA and theoretically replace it with something in the future is a disaster in the making. Their replacement, with or without vouchers, will mean higher premiums and higher deductibles for the participants and likely allow insurance companies to go back to denying coverage for pre-existing conditions.
I am confident that if Trump let the Republican Congressional leadership know of his approval to simply rename Obamacare after the new president, that they will follow his lead. Who knows, this could be the first step in healing the division in our country.
Howard K. Watkins, Fresno
