Be afraid, very afraid of team Trump

Donald Trump never released his tax returns, but we know he has business dealings all over the world. The potential for conflicts of interest and corruption are enormous. Worse yet, Trump refuses to put his business in a blind trust.
Drain the swamp? He’s filling his cabinet with controversial Wall Street insiders, lobbyists and – talk about “pay to play!” – big money campaign donors. Now he wants to ram his picks through with unnecessary speed, bypassing the required vetting process and ethics review. The only transparency here is that Trump’s team is already showing us that they think laws, rules and ethics needn’t apply to them.
Be afraid, people. Very afraid.
We, the people, must stand up, speak out and fight back against such blatant ethical misconduct. We can’t count on this Congress to do it, given their recent attempt to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Gina Romsdahl, Clovis
