Nunes plays politics with national security

My congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes, appears to place politics above national security. He fumes about the dangers of a cabinet member’s private email server, yet he pretends that obvious concerns of conflicts of interest are no problem when it comes to the new administration and their cabinet picks.
As the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes should know that blackmail and extortion are convenient spy-recruiting tools. Any leader who has a secret moral failing or a hidden financial conflict of interest is an easy target for our enemies.
So why does Nunes turn a deaf ear when the president-elect refuses to disclose documentation that would show conflicts of interest exposing us all to national-security risks?
Seems clear to me that Nunes is only concerned about national security when he can use it as a weapon against his political rivals. This is not only sad, it is frightening. God help us all.
Steve Spriggs, Clovis
