Clovis Police profile our poor neighborhood

There was an incident in my neighborhood recently involving a dear friend of mine, whom I can call a sister. Her 7-year-old son was assaulted by her roommate. We called the Clovis Police Department.
When the police came out, they did nothing but profile her for her living situation. They told her that she needed to move. She asked for help, and they did nothing but suggest shelters. They spoke to the man who assaulted her son. The man was high on drugs and had been for three days.
They did not interview my nephew. They did not ask him if his arm was hurt. They did not even ask to see him or ask of his welfare.
If this is the way Clovis Police Department is running the operation, it is failing the city.
This is a 7-year-old who was injured and whose arm was in pain. Please help. This is not the is not the first incident on Helm Avenue. We are profiled for where we live because we have no money to move.
Jennifer Vartanian, Clovis
