Farmers: Use your own dam money

Now that for one year we have water, the calls for the Temperance Flat Dam arise again. OK, fine, build the dam, but use farmer’s money. What is the water from the dam for? Farmers. Where is the money coming from? Taxes. Even in dry years, you keep seeing how the farmers are making record profits, record crops.
Now they want my taxes to go build a dam so they can make more money. Are they going to lower their prices for me? I don’t think so. Why do we have to always use our tax dollars to make the rich richer?
But I do have a solution. Build the high-speed rail. That’s for the people. Build the dam, that’s for the farmers. Win, win.
Daniel Houts, Fresno
