Taxpayers should not fund ‘the monster’

Planned Parenthood’s claim that 13 percent of its services are abortion services is a smokescreen. According to its own records, fewer than 10 percent of its pregnant clients get prenatal care or adoption referrals; 90 percent are aborted.
Of course, each aborted client receives blood and urine tests as well as other “services” before pregnancy termination. Voila: only 13 percent of our services are abortion services. Planned Parenthood has no documentation of its claim that it refers out most of its prenatal care.
The Bee’s claim that “polls show the vast majority of Americans” support abortion rights is suspect right off the top. We all know, after the last election, how accurate polls are. That aside, few polls show a convincing majority in favor of abortion; many reveal a majority against the practice. Almost all reveal concern about abortion on demand at any phase of pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America holds $1.4 billion in assets and has an endowment of $100 million. Rich liberals like Warren Buffet donate large sums to the group ($62 million from Mr. Buffet in 2013).
Planned Parenthood is a financially stable abortion mill. Taxpayers who find the organization’s practices morally abhorrent shouldn’t have to help fund the monster.
Michael Freeman, Sanger
