Trump takes office on King’s birthday

The year 2016 proved to be a defining year in the political arena. We are still reeling with the outcome of a presidential election that leaves many Americans in a state of shock either way. If there was ever a time for all of us to come together as a nation, it is now. So many divisions and sadly so much disrespect for one another has now taken center stage that it’s no wonder we are fearful of what is to come.
I find it ironic that we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Jan. 16 this year. His actual birth date is Jan. 20, the same day President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. I pray that he respects and reflects upon the meaning of why we celebrate the legacy of King as he takes the oath of office on that day.
After all, Dr. King marched and embraced equality and dignity of all people who make up this nation regardless of nationality or color. Certainly, that is a challenge for President-elect Trump.
Andrea L. Daw, Fresno
