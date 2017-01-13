Postman gave our mail to a thief

The postal service motto “We deliver through rain, sleet and snow” certainly doesn’t apply anymore. In fact, the postal service has become a disgrace. I have not had my mail delivered on certain days due to a “dog out” printed on my mail. It turns out the dogs don’t belong to me, but a neighbor.
When going to the post office, I am told, “There is nothing we can do if a dog is on the loose, and we don’t even deliver to that neighbor’s house anymore.” So now it’s my problem to get my mail delivered, even though those dogs are not my responsibility.
The next two times, my husband’s heart medication was left hanging out of the locked box when it could have fit. The last straw, however, was a guy who parked in our driveway and when the mailman arrived, he handed it right to the criminal!
We looked at our surveillance video and watched the whole crime go down. Of course, the police department was of little help; I guess it has bigger fish to fry.
We are going to have to get a post office box. Thanks, postal service, for the added cost for a sloppy job.
Sharon Hahn, Fresno
