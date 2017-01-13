Planned Parenthood aids women’s health

The GOP’s obsession with defunding Planned Parenthood is destructive. As The Bee’s Jan. 8 editorial pointed out, Planned Parenthood does much more than just provide for abortions.
The GOP party seems to think it is the party of God but its actions and intent do everything the opposite of that which Christ supported: Love each other, take care of the poor, help those in need, etc. Personally, I’m not pro-abortion, but I am pro-choice.
I have no right to tell someone else how to make such a personal decision. The GOP is so against regulation but feel it has the right to regulate a woman’s body.
What I would suggest is that it take a more proactive stance and when they have convinced a woman to not have an abortion, they guarantee that one of them will step up and, from the day that child is born, they will assume full responsibility for giving him or her a home, love and an education.
It’s much easier to spout self-righteous moralisms than to actually get out there and try and fix the problem.
Mary Herrmann, Oakhurst
