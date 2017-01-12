Made in America is nice idea, if you can afford it

I am vehemently opposed to Donald Trump and almost everything he stands for, from the beginning.
But there is one thing I hope he is successful in expanding: American-made products and good American jobs!
Are you prepared to pay more for everything you buy? If he accomplishes keeping jobs and good ones in America and imposes a border tax on products brought into the country, the consumer will pay for this. I have always believed in buying American. Belonging to a trade union, we understand the importance of American-made products and good American jobs.
When the Others (Trump supporters) see all their prices going up and prices have possibly doubled, especially appliances, TVs and large American-made products are going to cost you, what will they say? A few thousand dollar increase for vehicles may not be out of the question.
Trump speaks a lot about the steel industry, and American steel and labor are not cheap. What the Others haven’t thought about is making America great again just may not have been a slogan they can afford.
D. Brian Bobbit, Fresno
