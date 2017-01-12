Nunes should respond to voters; explain Russian cyber attacks

Rep. Devin Nunes is failing as an American Congressman. Donald Trump has denied the veracity of all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that asserted the Vladimir Putin-controlled Russians were responsible for the cyber attacks on the emails of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta.
Per James Clapper, director of national intelligence, those attacks were aimed at undermining America’s faith in the electoral process through “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news.” Intelligence reports determined the Russian’s second intent was to help elect Trump because he agreed with Putin’s authoritarian government style and Russia’s foreign-policy goals.
As chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Nunes should be pushing to investigate the Russian threat to our democracy. He should be leading on how to stop future cyber attacks. He should be evaluating the relation between Putin and Trump, and its potential disastrous impact on our country.
As noted in recent Bee letters, Nunes has not responded to phone calls or emails from constituents, nor has he responded to threats to our nation’s security. Central Valley constituents should demand Nunes give an honest explanation on the Russian cyber attacks.
James D. Mendez, Fresno
Comments