Thanks to Trump, it’s raining good news

Say goodbye to the puppies and the unicorns, put the lid back your Play-Doh, and step out into the reality of America.
As Inauguration Day approaches, it is clear that our country is again on the right track. Stock markets are closing day after day at never-seen-before, record-high levels. Jobs are returning to our country instead of leaving it, and right here in California, rain is beginning to fall in buckets delivering great promise that the years-old drought will finally be coming to an end.
Soon, we will be getting our doctors and our old insurance plans back. Tax laws will be reformed so that citizens are only paying their fair share and not subsidizing the lazy and unmotivated population. Our adversaries will begin to tuck their tails and show us some respect rather than saber-rattling and pestering our military forces as has been done repeatedly under the outgoing, Obama administration.
It is time that we as Americans stand proudly together and rejoice in our country’s greatness, while continuing to reject the false and dishonest reports that doom and gloom is going to beset the United States under President Donald J. Trump.
Jerry Silva, Clovis
