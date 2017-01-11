Fresno seniors deserve permanent pickleball courts

Kudos to Becky Crecelius (letter Dec. 26), for writing what I’ve been thinking for the last five years. Family and friends visiting from all over the country can’t believe there are no permanent pickleball courts in Fresno or Clovis. Snowbirds wintering in Florida and Arizona find hundreds of permanent courts that are so popular, everyone is restricted to one hour playing time at most facilities.
Many of us can’t afford to join private tennis/racket clubs to play on permanent courts. As a senior citizen, I’m dedicated to remain active for as long as possible, and pickleball keeps me active physically, mentally and socially. I play pickleball four times a week with fellow baby boomers, those pesky 55-year-olds and millennials who should be at the library or working.
We play with replaced knees, new hips and tennis elbows on make-shift surfaces, with worn-out portable nets. Oh, to be 60 again! We have invested in skate parks. Why not invest in permanent pickleball courts for all ages to enjoy?
Dale King, Clovis
