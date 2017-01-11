Deadly warning: Don’t try to beat the stoplights

As a regular driver on Herndon Avenue, it’s sobering to read about the young Uber driver, Sydney Weakley, perishing on the road.
Fresno Bee articles state that she was slammed into by a vehicle. What it does not say is whether she pulled out in front of that vehicle while waiting at a red light or she was hit by a red-light runner – both of which happen with disturbing frequency.
As someone who’s seen both scenarios, I would urge drivers to use this as a cautionary reminder to stop trying to beat a yellow turning to red light or conversely pull out into traffic, which is going a lot faster than one expects.
Amy Roberts, Fresno
