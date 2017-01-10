Bird captures impact of climate change on public health

Hats off to Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County’s Public Health Officer, for highlighting the importance of climate change in last month’s online newsletter To Your Health. This outstanding series has previously shed light on important public health issues like the nationwide opioid epidemic, hepatitis C, and the insufficient numbers of health care providers in our Valley.
In his December article, Dr. Bird writes, “We in Fresno County and the Valley cannot afford to ignore climate change and its health consequences . . . We are very much more at risk (from climate change) due to the bowl-like topography of our environment, the tenuous nature of our water supply, and our economic dependence upon agriculture.”
Dr. Bird’s call to action echoes that of several other health organizations: the American Public Health Association declared 2017 to be “The Year of Climate Change and Health,” and the American College of Physicians recently issued a call for physicians to “help combat climate change by advocating for effective climate change adaptation and mitigation policies.” Our Fresno-Madera Medical Society and the California Medical Association endorsed similar policies this past year.
Thank you, Dr. Bird, for keeping us informed about these timely topics.
Don Gaede, M.D., and Alexander Sherriffs, M.D., Fresno
Comments