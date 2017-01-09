Replace vile Trump with Magnificent Seven

There has been a slew of letters to the editor recently either asking the public to give Donald Trump a chance, despite any misgivings they might have, or else crowing about there being a “new sheriff in town.” That begs the question of “with lawmen like that, who needs outlaws?”
To the former, I can only say that there’s a better chance of a leopard changing its spots than there is of Trump somehow shifting from his deplorable, unhinged ways to a more level-headed, presidential path. He will throw anyone and everyone under the bus in his endless quest to bolster his ill-gotten gains and prop up his disturbingly fragile ego.
As for the latter, just know that you have elected not a sheriff, but a desperado of the vilest sort, with a gang of sleazy cronies ready to fulfill his every whim. Where are the Magnificent Seven when you need them?
Jessi Espinoza, Kerman
