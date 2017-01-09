Letters to the Editor

January 9, 2017 3:46 PM

Replace vile Trump with Magnificent Seven

There has been a slew of letters to the editor recently either asking the public to give Donald Trump a chance, despite any misgivings they might have, or else crowing about there being a “new sheriff in town.” That begs the question of “with lawmen like that, who needs outlaws?”

To the former, I can only say that there’s a better chance of a leopard changing its spots than there is of Trump somehow shifting from his deplorable, unhinged ways to a more level-headed, presidential path. He will throw anyone and everyone under the bus in his endless quest to bolster his ill-gotten gains and prop up his disturbingly fragile ego.

As for the latter, just know that you have elected not a sheriff, but a desperado of the vilest sort, with a gang of sleazy cronies ready to fulfill his every whim. Where are the Magnificent Seven when you need them?

Jessi Espinoza, Kerman

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Storm runoff swells river, fells trees and causes rockslides in Three Rivers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos