Gang bangers don’t go to gun stores

Well, it’s congratulations to the anti-gun folks winning the recently passed ammunition-regulation laws. The Jan. 3 article by Ryan Sabalow and Phillip Reese alluded to a view that the new regulations are intended to keep ammunition out of the hands of felons and other dangerous people.
They went on to quote University of California, Los Angeles professor Adam Winkler writing, “It just makes it a bit harder for these people to have ammunition.”
Really? I can only venture a guess as to what Second Amendment rhetoric he writes about with a statement such as that. Is everyone so naive as to think felons and gang bangers actually go to a store to buy ammo? Hell, no! They steal it!
No, when they steal guns they’re likely to get a boatload of ammo as well, thanks to the insightful law by the anti-gun folks. Well played. Gun owners may have lost this battle, but all of us are going to lose in the long run when societal scofflaws have as much ammo as the police.
Stephen Guertin, Clovis
Comments