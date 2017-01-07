Suicide and courage are infectious. Hope is a click or phone call away

Even the holiday season might not bring joy to a person. Some hold inside a pain that can be so unbearable that death looks like the only way to make it stop. Suicide starts there.
I know because I’ve experienced that dark hopelessness. It is possible to survive it, though. I know because I’ve survived and dedicated my professional life to suicide prevention and life promotion.
The first thing that I recommend is heartfelt use of this simple and powerful expression: I love you. It can work miracles.
A confidante can be a life saver. Help youth stay connected to adult(s) they trust (parent, grandparent, teacher, coach, minister, etc.).
A lot of helpful information is available through the Know The Signs campaign at .suicideispreventable.org. A featured resource is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-TALK). The Lifeline also hosts articles written by, and for, youth at youmatter.suicide
Feelings of fear, sadness or rage can spread from person to person, prompting them to do things they might not do alone. However, there is also an infectious quality to courage, laughter, and hope. Those are gifts that we can all give to each other. ’Tis the season.
DeQuincy A. Lezine, Fresno
