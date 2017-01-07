My chance meeting with Debbie Reynolds in Vegas

I was saddened to hear of Carrie Fisher’s and Debbie Reynolds’ passing.
When I lived Las Vegas in the early ’70s, I drove a taxicab for awhile. I was the first cab in the cab stand in front of the Desert Inn Hotel and Casino. The doorman came out and said I had a fare at the stage door. I had seen on the marquee that that Debbie Reynolds was appearing there, but at 3 a.m. it didn’t dawn on me.
I drove around back. There was a man and woman waiting for me. The lady wasn’t wearing any make-up, and I didn’t know who she was. I took them to a private condo behind the Desert Inn. I pulled up to the condo and shut the meter off. I got out, opened the back door and put my hand out. The lady took my hand and got out of the cab and smiled at me.
She must have seen the light-bulb come on over my head. I realized who she was. I didn’t wash that hand for a week!
Walt Van Norsdall, Clovis
