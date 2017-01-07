Obama team is mean-spirited on Israel

In his insulting speech, which was actually a lecture to Israel, Secretary of State John Kerry stated that our president has been Israel’s best friend. I am sure that the Israelis would be saying, “With friends like that’s who needs enemies?”
Kerry stated the failure to block the resolution wasn’t only about settlements. On this, he was telling the truth. It was about sticking it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu one final time before the Barack Obama reign of terror ends.
It is interesting that this policy was done after the election, as 70 percent of the Jewish voters in the U.S. supported Obama in his two elections. I wonder how they are feeling today?
Tradition has been that once the elections have passed, the outgoing president simply manages things and defers to the incoming administration to set the tone for the future. The president lauded President George W. Bush on being so very gracious and helpful during the transition into his presidency.
His recent actions and his recent failures to act have proven that the Obama administration is mean-spirited and will prove harmful to this nation domestically as well as internationally.
Bill Atwood, Bass Lake
