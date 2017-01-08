Care for Syrians, but don’t forget the homeless right here

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

0:36 Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel

4:24 Timeline of Fresno County Jail lobby shooting

3:57 Prep Wrestling: Clovis' Justin Mejia, Buchanan team clean up at Doc Buchanan Invitational

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot