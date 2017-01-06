Supervisor Perea sends his thanks to voters

As my time as a Fresno County supervisor comes to an end, I want to offer my thanks to the residents of District 3 for electing me as their supervisor for three consecutive terms. I’ve had the honor of serving these residents for the past 12 years.
Also, thank you to all of our Fresno County department heads and their staffs for the hard work in serving Fresno County residents and all of our local nonprofits and businesses for making a difference within our community.
For all of my updates in the future, please visit my personal Facebook account, Henry Perea. I wish you a happy new year! May the new year bring you good health, prosperity and happiness.
Henry Perea, Fresno
