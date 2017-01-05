Hillary has the ear of most Americans

Hillary Clinton can legitimately claim a government in exile, paralleling, not unlike states like California wishing to secede from the Union. A Vichy government that France assumed during World War II is brought to mind. It is a Vichy government in form but not in kind. This is not a far-fetched possibility, since Hillary won the popular vote with a substantial mandate to govern.
Only, “The Resistance” can determine an outcome to satisfy those possibly viewing themselves as disenfranchised by the Trump view of America as, “great again.” Hope to right the wrong of the past election may become mass movements in the cyber and digital worlds of the disenchanted.
Obviously, this hope-filled Utopian expectation is too far-fetched to happen. Unfortunately, the Constitution didn’t foresee the reality of racial political coups developing in the culture. The authors only foresaw their status quo into the future, where the Caucasian race was superior and the other, the black person, as subhuman, and the rest of us as savages, at best.
Surprise! Hillary certainly has the ear of most Americans and they haven’t surrendered yet.
Jess Sanchez Barroso, Fresno
