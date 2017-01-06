Play pickleball at Rotary and Orchid parks six times a week

Kudos to Becky Crecelius for her Dec. 26 letter supporting the need for pickleball-dedicated playing sites in Fresno. “Pickleball” is a funny name for a game that is easy to learn and fun to play.
We thank the city for allowing us to paint pickleball court lines on the tennis courts at Rotary Park East (Cedar and Sierra avenues) and Orchid Park (Herndon and Valentine avenues). These tennis courts had remained unmaintained and rarely used.
For the past two years, pickleball has been offered in this same space a total of six times a week. The same day Ms. Crecelius’s letter appeared in The Bee, we had 27 mature adults playing pickleball in the dead of winter on the day after Christmas. Great use of our public parks!
A pickleball-dedicated site is the next logical step in satisfying the fast growing interest in this great leisure-time activity. Google “pickleball” and you will be amazed at what you will find.
Bill Schulz, Fresno
Comments