Machines are leeches on society

Lots of former people jobs are being done by machines, and that is disturbing. When companies automate, they lose customers. Machines don’t get paychecks to put to back into the economy by buying goods and services.
I refuse to use the automatic checkouts at our supermarkets. I want someone to get paid to ring up my purchases. Those clerks help create jobs when they buy food, clothing, houses, automobiles and more. Machines don’t buy anything. Machines don’t pay taxes. You might say they are “leeches” on those of us who do.
Ed Bailey, Oakhurst
