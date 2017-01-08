Trump will send deficit skyrocketing with tax gifts to the rich

Donald Trump vows to cut taxes on the wealthiest. He will cut corporate tax rates as well. He promises to launch one of the largest infrastructure spending plans in a generation.
My question to the conservative right is this: When our national debt skyrockets at what economists are warning will be higher than President Obama’s the last eight years, what will the conservative right say about deficits then? My prediction is, the conversation of deficits will disappear from conservative talk shows.
Steve Carr, Fresno
Comments