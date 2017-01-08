Legislature: What are you smoking?

California here we come, getting paid for having fun.
The Democrats have managed to repeal the “maximum family grant.” This means that people having a child they can’t afford, will now get more money for having more children they can’t afford. All this being paid for by the good ol’ California taxpayers.
California’s taxpayers already have the second highest tax burden in the United States. At the same time, our roads and bridges our crumbling; our education system ranks 42nd in the nation. We have criminals walking the streets thanks to Proposition 47, and our freeways are in gridlock.
It would appear our legislators have started smoking a little weed ahead of the legalization process.
Bob Hills, Fresno
