Hillary lost because she was a bad candidate

Ultra-liberal complaints regarding the election of Donald Trump have been most amusing. They blame President-elect Trump’s election on the FBI, the Russians, Fox News, Julian Assange, white racists and anything else that deflects the truth.
The truth is that Hillary Rodham Clinton was a bad candidate! Her many lies, her “pay for play” schemes regarding the Clinton Foundation, her dishonesty and failure regarding the Benghazi massacre, her mishandling of classified information, along with her support for the atrocity known as partial-birth abortion.
Clinton supporters disavow Trump’s election because he lost the “popular” vote by more than 2.8 million votes. However, they fail to mention that Trump lost California by 3.9 million votes, and New York by 1.5 million votes. Two states! Trump won the rest of the country by over 3 million votes! Hench, the Electoral College.
Mark Cameron Sr., Fresno
