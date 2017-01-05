Don't keep disruptive students in class just to make money

Restorative justice and common sense should be compatible. Lauren Seymour’s letter (Dec. 23) stated, “…many students do not come to school ready to learn for reasons outside of their control. These students have as much right to be served as those (whose life) allows them to be ‘ready to learn.’”
That is absolutely true. However if “serving” was done in a cafeteria and a few clients persistently threw their food on the floor, intimidated other diners or attacked the servers with their silverware, would we recommend restorative justice to repair relationships? I think not.
Accountability and responsibility are not dirty words. If students repeatedly disrupt classes or attack anyone, verbally or physically, they should be removed to settings equipped to deal with their special issues and prepare them to be ready to participate in the education they deserve.
Keeping them around to – let’s be honest – earn attendance dollars for their current schools is not worth the money considering their frustration and the lower levels of instruction that result. Sending children into the world and the workplace without teaching them self-discipline is as much a failure as sending them forth unable to read or do simple math.
Nancy Crossfield, Clovis
