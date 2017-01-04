California’s Trump votes went to Hillary in Electoral College. That’s unfair.

My response to the letter from a man who complained that his vote in the presidential election did not count is this: Hillary Clinton won two-thirds of the popular vote in California but got 100 percent of the Electoral College votes.
My proud vote for Donald Trump, along with 3.9 million other votes for Trump, were converted to votes for Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College. In California, the minority vote for president carries no weight at all and is obviously unfair.
Ken Jorgensen, Mariposa
